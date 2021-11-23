Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas and his brothers, calls herself ‘the most famous Jonas’

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is out on Netflix and as expected the episode is a laugh riot. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the episode centres on Kevin, Joe and Nick as their partners Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra accompany them. In one section of the roast, Priyanka takes the stage as she roasts her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka takes a dig at Nick’s semi-successful acting career as she says that they are both constantly teaching each other something. While Nick has taught her how to use TikTok, Priyanka has taught him “what a successful acting career looks like.” The roast left Nick hiding his face in his hands as his brothers laughed with the audience. Priyanka is a global superstar who has projects like Matrix 4 and Citadel up for release in the West and Jee Le Zaraa with Farhan Akhtar back in India. Nick, however, is known for his short appearance in the Jumanji franchise.

Priyanka then moves on to roast the brothers as a team as she calls them “cute” for posting on Instagram. She says that even though they are posting all the time, the three brothers combined don’t have the number of followers that Priyanka has on Instagram. Presently, Priyanka has over 70 million followers on Instagram.

She then addresses the backlash that she and Nick received after they got married and how people labelled their marriage as a “publicity stunt.” She also talks about their 10-year age gap. Priyanka casually says that this could not have been a publicity stunt as she “did not even know who Nick Jonas was.” She just knew that he was Kevin’s younger brother.

After Priyanka is done roasting the brothers, she drops a final bomb that leaves Nick stunned as she says that they are the only couple who don’t have a baby yet. She then looks at Nick and hints at a major reveal. “We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” she says as the audience bursts out laughing.

Sophie, Danielle, and the rest of the audience give Priyanka a standing ovation for her hilarious performance at the family roast. The roast comes out a day after Priyanka dropped her last name Jonas from her social media profiles. However, she soon commented on one of Nick’s posts, rubbishing divorce rumours.