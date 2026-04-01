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Priyanka Chopra reviews Dhurandhar 2: Lauds ‘dost’ Ranveer Singh, calls Aditya Dhar ‘man with a mission’
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to heap praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar 2.
While Bollywood biggies are being questioned for not appreciating Ranveer Singh’s latest success Dhurandhar 2 in large numbers, Priyanka Chopra has taken to Instagram to heap praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial. The Dostana actor, who is currently in India, lauded her ‘dost’ Ranveer along with other cast members, but reserved special praise for the film’s director.
Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘dost’ Ranveer Singh
Priyanka shared Dhurandhar 2’s poster on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations mere dost Ranveer Singh.” She also tagged the film’s main cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Praising Aditya Dhar, she wrote, “Aditya, you’re a man with a mission. Dhurandhar in every way is a revelation. Thank you all for your artistry.”
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Priyanka recently made headlines as she was clicked at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Her video performing seva at the holy place was widely circulated. She was seen sitting on the floor and washing utensils along with other devotees. Participating in such community service is a core aspect of the temple’s traditions. Priyanka was later seen making her way out of the holy temple with bodyguards as fans surrounded her just to get a glimpse of the actor.
For the unversed, Priyanka and Ranveer have worked together in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gunday and Bajirao Mastani.
About Dhurandhar 2
Coming to Dhurandhar 2, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has minted Rs 1,365 crore worldwide since its release on March 19 and is now eyeing the Rs 1,400 crore mark. The film has become the 4th highest-grossing Indian film ever, leaving behind hits like Jawan, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and even surpassing the lifetime collection of its predecessor Dhurandhar, which released in December last year.
On the work front, Priyanka is making a comeback to Indian films with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Priyanka’s last film was the Hollywood flick The Bluff, which released on Prime Video.
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