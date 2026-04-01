Priyanka Chopra reviews Dhurandhar 2: Lauds ‘dost’ Ranveer Singh, calls Aditya Dhar ‘man with a mission’

While Bollywood biggies are being questioned for not appreciating Ranveer Singh’s latest success Dhurandhar 2 in large numbers, Priyanka Chopra has taken to Instagram to heap praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial. The Dostana actor, who is currently in India, lauded her ‘dost’ Ranveer along with other cast members, but reserved special praise for the film’s director.

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Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘dost’ Ranveer Singh

Priyanka shared Dhurandhar 2’s poster on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations mere dost Ranveer Singh.” She also tagged the film’s main cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Praising Aditya Dhar, she wrote, “Aditya, you’re a man with a mission. Dhurandhar in every way is a revelation. Thank you all for your artistry.”