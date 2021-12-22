Priyanka Chopra reveals why she dropped Jonas from her name on Instagram: ‘It became such a huge deal’

As India’s global star Priyanka Chopra dropped Jonas from her name on Instagram and Twitter handles, people speculated about the state of her marriage with American singer Nick Jonas. At that time, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had rubbished the rumours and asked people to refrain from making false claims. But the Matrix Resurrections actor didn’t comment on it until recently. Now, she has asked her fans to ‘just chill’ as ‘it’s just social media’.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, PeeCee explained that she dropped Jonas from her social media handles only because she wanted to keep the same username on both Twitter and Instagram. She was ‘amused’ how ‘everything becomes such a huge deal to people’.

Priyanka’s film The Matrix Resurrections is hitting the screens today. In the film, she essays the role of Sati. The character originally featured as a child in The Matrix Revolutions, in 2003. The Matrix Resurrections also features Keanu Reeves as Neo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and supporting players Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a recent interview with Brit Asia, the actor was asked how her father would have reacted to her being a part of such a popular sci-fi franchise had he been alive. On this, Priyanka said her father was her biggest ‘champion’ and whatever is happening in her life it’s him who is making it happen. “He would have been proud,” she shared.

On Monday, Priyanka’s mother Madhu expressed how proud she is of her daughter and she deserves all the success. Sharing a picture of herself with Priyanka from Matrix 4 premiere, Madhu wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors.”