Priyanka Chopra reveals the best part of her Sunday with Nick Jonas, watch video

Seems like new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took some time off parenting duties to spend their Sunday together. In a series of Instagram stories, Priyanka gave a sneak peek of her sun-kissed Sunday as she went on a drive with husband Nick.

The pictures, now collated as a video by a fanpage, have PeeCee wearing a white sweatshirt with her hair let loose. She poses and pouts for the camera as the winter sun caresses her face. Nick, on the other hand, looks stylish in his dark windcheater and glares as he drives.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child last month through surrogacy. Recently, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra spoke about the joy of becoming a ‘nani’ (grandmother) with paparazzi. While Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of the child, her cousin Meera Chopra said that the couple has a daughter.

“Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother),” Priyanka’s mother told the media, adding, “I am only smiling all the time. I’m very happy.”

When asked why the couple has not yet revealed the name of the baby, Madhu said the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven’t finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now), ” she said.

Nick and Priyanka announced the baby’s birth on Instagram. Their post read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka has a number of projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.