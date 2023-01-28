Priyanka Chopra reveals she and Nick Jonas have matching tattoos: ‘When he proposed, he asked me…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed a new tidbit, revealing that she and her husband, actor Nick Jonas, both have identical tattoos. The actor also explained the significance of their identical tattoo, and it’s adorable.

In an interview with the British Vogue, when asked about her tattoos, the actor said, “I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?”

Talking about Nick, Priyanka added, “My husband is super thoughtful. When he’s around, everything feels like it’ll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.”

Opening up about their early days of relationship, Priyanka said that they didn’t know much about each other’s careers before they met. “We do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we’ve done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger,” she added.

The couple who got married in 2018, is now a family of three. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Last week, the actor shared multiple pictures with Nick and Malti Marie from their Sunday outing.

Priyanka said in the interview that her daughter is the best gift she has ever received. “She’s loved and surrounded by a lot of people, but when she needs just me, that feeling is amazing,” she said.