Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie’s face for the first time, fans think she’s spitting image of Nick Jonas. See here

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas stole the show at Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Priyanka ChopraActor Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie made her debut at father Nick Jonas's Walk Of Fame ceremony. (Photo: AP)

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas revealed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s face for the first time as Nick and his brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Malti Marie was born in January last year via surrogacy, and the couple had strictly avoided revealing her face to the public thus far.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas were at Hollywood Walk of Fame as their family cheered for them on the special occasion. Malti Marie, who turned one last month, was wearing a white dress and a headband. Priyanka held her protectively in her arms during the ceremony, where she was sitting alongside Joe and Kevin’s wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Check out the first pictures of Malti Marie –

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas with daughter Malti Marie and Sophie Turner. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Actor Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka shared pictures and video from the event where Nick gave a heartwarming speech, thanking Priyanka. Calling her his “calm in the crazy and rock in the storm”, Nick addressed his daughter and said, “I love being a parent with you… I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.” Priyanka captioned the post as, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations” In the comments section of Priyanka’s post, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar Malti Marie looked to her dad. “OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!” one person wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

Recently in an interview with British Vogue, Priyanka had spoken about feeling protective about Malti Marie’s privacy. She said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too”

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:07 IST
