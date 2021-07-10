Priyanka Chopra looks radiant as she spends time at ‘timeless India within New York City,’ see photos

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she visits her restaurant, Sona, in New York. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, who extended her wings as an entrepreneur earlier this year with the opening of an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York, is on cloud nine as she visited Sona yet again. The global icon took to her social media platforms to share a stunning set of pictures she shot as she enjoyed an evening at her new venture.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City.”

In the photos, PeeCee looks radiant as she can be seen having a great time at the restaurant.

The Sky is Pink actor was busy shooting Citadel in London, during her restaurant’s grand launch earlier this year. She attended the opening ceremony virtually. She had recently shared pictures from her stay in London and what she would do while she had free time between shoots.

Priyanka had revealed how her husband and musician Nick Jonas came up with the name Sona. She had said, “Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means ‘gold,’ and he had heard that word in India, well…A lot, throughout our wedding,” read an excerpt from her post.

Chopra had earlier visited the restaurant, last month, her first visit ever since the restaurant opened. Here, she had said, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience.”

She had also shared how her restaurant has several Indian touches and why that makes a visit to Sona a ‘unique experience’. She said, “From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

On the work front, the actor made her OTT debut with Netflix film The White Tiger. She will be next seen in The Matrix 4, the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the romantic drama, Text For You.