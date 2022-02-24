Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology: ‘Google my name… don’t refer to me as someone or wife’

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday offered some advice on how to correctly make a sincere apology, seemingly in response to the one she received from actor Rosie O’Donnell earlier this week. O’Donnell had posted a couple of videos on TikTok, and subsequently reposted them on Instagram, after having what she described as an ‘awkward’ encounter with Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas.

O’Donnell had assumed that Priyanka was the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra. When she was informed about her gaffe, she went online and posted an apology video in which she referred to Priyanka as ‘the Chopra wife’ and ‘someone Chopra’.

In her response, Priyanka wrote in an Instagram Story, without taking O’Donnell’s name, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as

‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in. will be amazing. Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

In her first video, O’Donnell recalled the incident and wrote, “I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?” she said, adding, “To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”

After noticing comments from people who were wondering if Priyanka was rude to her, she added in a second video, “So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”

O’Donnell also posted a screenshot of Priyanka’s Instagram profile, highlighting her over 75 million followers. Priyanka’s dad was Dr Ashok Chopra, who died due to cancer in 2013. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, and recently became parents to their first child, born via surrogate.