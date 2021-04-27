Priyanka Chopra requests for help: ‘India is suffering from COVID19, US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed’

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter on Monday to express her concerns about India’s struggle during the horrific second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the country is in a dire need of vaccines to avoid more Covid-19 related deaths. She also requested US President to help and ‘urgently’ share vaccines.

Tagging the president of the United States of America Joe Biden and other high ranking officials, Priyanka said that “the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines”. She also stated that while India is suffering from a horrific second wave of the pandemic, the “US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed.”

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

While some Twitter users remarked that Priyanka’s appeal is a delayed response to the Covid-19 situation in her country of origin, others lauded her for taking an important first step.

This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen. — PRABHAKAR PANDEY (@Prabhakar_24) April 26, 2021

that’s supplies like u said, I think she’s talking about the ready made vaccines. The US has ordered way more than our population needs and tbh half the country won’t even take (all the Anti-vaxers). those can be given to people who will actually use them instead of just expiring — VP (@Pri4Lyfe) April 26, 2021

Last week, as India continued to report the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, the actor sent “virtual hugs” for her fans as she posted a picture of herself along with her dog Gino. A few days ago, Priyanka had also appealed to everyone in India to stay home and wear a mask if they have to step out at all. She had also emphasised on the fact that the medical fraternity was under extreme stress and could collapse any time, and that we should all get the vaccine when our turn comes.