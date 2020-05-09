Priyanka Chopra remembers Rishi Kapoor: He was the keeper of our hearts

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has written a eulogy for late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor in the Time magazine. Chopra also recalled working with Kapoor in Agneepath.

“From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies. His effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. He was a hero who could feel without being maudlin. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp. What made Rishi Kapoor’s love different? It had all the passion of a Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in,” Chopra wrote in the column for Time, sharing that Kapoor’s charisma was in his extraordinary smile.

Priyanka Chopra further recalled how Rishi Kapoor did not hesitate in experimenting with his characters in the later part of his career “taking on characters who were far removed from those of his earlier films.”

“I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again,” she added.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 in Mumbai, after a long battle with cancer.

