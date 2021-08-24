Priyanka Chopra remembers father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary, shares photo of a birthday cake

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her father Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary on Tuesday. The actor posted a picture of a birthday cake with ‘Happy birthday Papa’ written over it. She tagged Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra on her Instagram stories.

Madhu Chopra also shared a picture of herself with late Ashok Chopra remembering him on his birth anniversary. “Remembering…. Today more than everyday!” Madhu wrote along with a smiling photo of Ashok Chopra. Later, she shared a perfect picture and tagged her late husband as “the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

Priyanka’s new post came a day after her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Siddharth Chopra. “First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother,” she wrote, adding, “Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka has never failed to express her love for her father, who passed away on June 10, 2013. The actor also has a tattoo that reads ‘Daddy’s lil girl.’ Earlier this year, Priyanka expressed how she misses her father. She shared a throwback picture with a caption that read, “It never gets easier… love you dad.”

More on Priyanka Chopra | Priyanka Chopra’s latest sun-kissed picture leaves husband Nick Jonas lovestruck

In the photo, a young Priyanka is seen sharing the stage with her father. She also explained the moment to her fans. “From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding. Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year’s Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pull me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet – a nursery rhyme – and winning my forgiveness,” she wrote over the photo.

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for her upcoming project Citadel. She also has Text For You and Matrix to her credit. Recently, Priyanka joined Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will feature Priyanka with her off-screen friends Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.