Priyanka Chopra remembers Dilip Kumar: ‘Yusuf Saab’s contribution is invaluable and irreplaceable’

Global star Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Priyanka wrote in Hindi and shared a few photos of the thespian.

She started her note with a quote from Dilip Kumar’s film Saudagar and wrote that the icon lived his life with his head held high. She wrote, “‘You don’t claim your place with your head… but you do it with your head held high.’ – Saudagar. Yusuf Sa’ab lived his life with his head held high.”

उनसे मिलने का मौका बहुत कम लोगों को मिला था, लेकिन उनमे से एक खुशनसीब मैं हूँ| जबसे मैंने सायरा जी और यूसुफ साहब को जाना है मुझे उनसे सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्यार और दुआऐं मिली है| उनसे मिलना, कुछ हलकी बातें करना, मैं अपनी ज़िन्दगी के कुछ सबसे हसीन पलों में गिनती हूँ| (2/3) pic.twitter.com/VgicMMepQq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 7, 2021

Yusuf Saab’s contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable.

Today the curtains have come down on one of India’s greatest.

An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma’am and the family.

Rest in peace. 🎥: @BBCHindi (3/3) pic.twitter.com/tUXvQdhRDV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 7, 2021

She continued, “Very few people got the opportunity to meet him, and I am one of those fortunate ones. Ever since I got to know Saira Ma’am and Yusuf Sa’ab, I have only gotten love and blessings from them. Meeting him and having a casual conversation are some of the most precious moments of my life.”

She concluded the last part of her note in English and wrote, “Yusuf Saab’s contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable. Today the curtains have come down on one of India’s greatest. An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma’am and the family. Rest in peace.”

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was born Yusuf Khan, passed away on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.