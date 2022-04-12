Priyanka Chopra looks ‘diabolical’ in throwback picture with nani: ‘She helped raise me’

Actor Priyanka Chopra went down memory lane on Tuesday as she posted a couple of childhood pictures with her maternal grandmother. The actor recalled being brought up by her ‘nani’ while her parents were busy building their careers.

In the first photo that Priyanka shared, she is sitting with her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Priyam Mathur. Wearing a purple T-shirt and a red skirt, the actor said that she looks “diabolical.” The other photo has her feeding her grandmother with a cute smile on her face.

Along with the photos, Priyanka wrote, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”

The actor, who recently embraced motherhood, added that she has been lucky to have strong women in her life. She wrote, “I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? 😂 #mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just.”

Priyanka was last seen as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next make her debut as a Hollywood lead in Text for You. She also has several other projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the assassin film Ending Things, her Bollywood comeback Jee Le Zaraa, and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic Sheela.