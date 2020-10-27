Priyanka Chopra recalls what her mother said after the Miss World win: What will happen to your studies?

Priyanka Chopra shared a video about mother Madhu Chopra's reaction to her Miss World win. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday revealed that as she hugged mother Madhu Chopra moments after her Miss World win in 2000, she didn’t congratulate her but posed a question, “What will happen to your studies?”

In a heartwarming video on Instagram, the actor-producer walked down memory lane with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra to talk about their reactions to her Miss World win.

“Miss World, 2000. Picture this… I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #Indian Mom #20in2020,” Priyanka captioned the video.

Madhu Chopra shared how “tears streamed down her eyes” when Priyanka Chopra’s name was announced as Miss World, but she ended up saying the “stupidest thing” to her daughter moments after. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I just needed to hug her, that’s all I knew, and when I hugged her, instead of telling her I was so glad that she won Miss World, I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies?’”

While Priyanka’s mother is seen sitting next to her in the video, they talk to Siddharth over a video call. The actor’s brother described Priyanka’s winning moment as one which evoked “mixed feelings.”

“While I was happy that she won, I realised that now I would have to go to the US for further studies instead of her.” To which, the Sky is Pink star replied, “That’s rough. I never even thought at that time what my win meant to my family.”

