Priyanka Chopra recalls her mother Madhu Chopra grabbing cab driver’s throat: ‘Her inside Bloody Mary came out, she slapped him’

Actor Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in The Bluff, an action thriller set in the 19th-century Caribbean, where she plays Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden – a former pirate forced to return to violence to protect her son and family when her past resurfaces. As both a daughter and a mother, she says the role felt personal.

In a recent interview with ANI, while speaking about the unique courage mothers often display for their children, Priyanka recalled a childhood incident involving her mother, Madhu Chopra, in Delhi.

“I remember where her inside Ka Bloody Mary came out once we were in a cab, I must have been 11 years old or something…raat mein hum Delhi ke kisi hotel mein jaa rahe the. We were driving and suddenly, I don’t know, all I saw was my mother holding the throat of the driver. And apparently he took a turn that she didn’t recognise and he said, ‘Nahi nahi main short cut le raha hun.’ Raat ke 11 baj rahe the mummy aur main akele the but she just held his neck from the back and said drive back to the main road,” Priyanka recalled.

#WATCH | While talking about her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’, Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls an incident with her mother, Madhu Chopra. She says, “I remember where her inside Ka Bloody Mary came out once we were in a cab, I must have been 11 years old or something…’raat… pic.twitter.com/rkGIr3EaIO — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

She continued, “And she slapped him. She said, ‘Drive back to the main road.’ She was like, ‘I’m here with my teenage daughter.’ I had never seen that side of my mother. After that I did not debate her on anything for the next four months. I don’t know if my mom would’ve reacted like that if she was alone. But because I was with her, she was shaking when we got back to the hotel.”

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t want sympathy’: Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan; says he did ’10 films a year’ despite fraud claims

Priyanka on how being a mother helped her play Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden in The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about how becoming a mother influenced her portrayal of Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden in the Amazon Prime Video film The Bluff.

“It’s very important when you’re going on a journey with any protagonist to understand why they’re doing what they’re doing…chaar gunde khade hai aap maarte raho ..it’s not interesting , but it becomes interesting when you have a reason of why. So for me that why really was how far would a mother go to protect her child. I had just had my daughter, she was two years old when I started filming the movie and agar uske peeche koi aaye toh main todh dungi na us insaan ko…woh jo woh feeling hoti and rage hota hai woh ek parent ko malum hota hai (if anyone came after her, I would have not spared that person. The feeling of rage, that protective instinct, is something every parent understands),” Priyanka shared.

Priyanka constantly thought of her daughter while filiming

She added that she constantly imagined protecting her daughter Malti and family while filming.

Story continues below this ad

“And every scene I just kept thinking about like what would I do to make sure that my child, my family is safe. And you know, that’s why Mary’s character, she’s gritty.She plays dirty. She will hit you from anywhere. She’ll make sure that her family is safe and that’s why you feel like she’s violent and grimy and has no apologies because you’re coming after my child. And that is such a universal feeling,” Priyanka said.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, where Priyanka will be seen performing high-octane action sequences along with Karl Urban.

The Bluff premiere

A grand premiere of the film was held in Los Angeles recently which was attended by Priyanka Chopra, her husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, and Karl Urban, among others.

Vin Diesel praised Priyanka at the premiere. “She is so amazing in this movie. And she’s such an incredible talent. And she was so nice with my kids in New York, where they had a screening. And we share our birthday. And the only other person I can think of is the great Nelson Mandela. And we’re all trying to make the world a better place,” said the actor.