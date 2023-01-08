Priyanka Chopra on ‘magical’ trip to Caribbean with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas: ‘They are close friends of mine’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her holiday in Mustique, a small island in the Caribbean, where she was joined by her pop star husband Nick Jonas, his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and their wives- entrepreneur Danielle Jonas and actor Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra said she first went to Mustique on her honeymoon four years ago and had since visited the place a few more times. Her last trip to the island was “just before Covid-19 hit”, when Nick had organized a writing camp with his brothers and producers, she wrote in a piece for Conde Nast Traveler.

“I went along with their spouses, who are close friends of mine. One day, we spouses were driving around the island in our golf carts, and the skies burst right open. We stopped our buggies and just basked in the glory of nature.

“When we returned home, we decided to stay wet and jumped in the pool for a swim. Later, we likely got pizza at Firefly, or cocktails or a glass of wine at The Cotton House, and ended the night with karaoke—I love singing anything by Mariah or Whitney—and a little nightcap of coconut water on the beach,” she wrote.

Priyanka added that having days like these with the people she is close to “is what vacation is all about” and noted how the trip happened right before the world shut down due to the pandemic.

“And to have had this trip just before the world shifted was really magical. Eventually, life is about making memories, right? I like to keep my memory box really full,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, after months of dating, tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy. The couple named their daughter Malti Marie.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Prime Video’s ambitious global franchise Citadel. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have been cast in the ‘mothership’ series, which remains undated despite having been shot earlier this year. It is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo,