Priyanka Chopra reacts to conspiracy theory about her being a devil-worshipper: ‘Horrible’

Priyanka Chopra was in India recently to promote her hair care brand. This was Priyanka’s first trip back ‘home’ in nearly years. And a lot has happened in that time. Priyanka’s career has attained new heights, and she has also become a mother. She and her husband, singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter, named Malti Marie, earlier this year.

Priyanka chatted about her life and career with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his Beerbiceps podcast, where she was taken aback when he told her a conspiracy theory about her. “Your future is so bright that there are conspiracy theories about you that you’ve made deals with the devil to achieve this level of success, that you’re a Satanic worshipper,” he said.

Priyanka couldn’t help but laugh. She replied humorously, “Horrible! Haw, Shiv ji will be very upset with me.”

She was, however, asked how she defines ‘success’, which she admitted was a complicated idea. “When I won my first pageant, which was Miss India, I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve won the world’. I thought I was really successful. Then I won Miss World, and I was like, ‘How did this happen?’ I had no understanding, but what I did understand was the opportunity it gave me. Suddenly, people knew me, wanted to know me. Movies were coming my way, I didn’t know anything about how do you sign a movie. My poor father was a physician, he didn’t know even more, and he was highly protective…”

She credited her parents for prioritising her career and giving up their thriving practice in order to support her dreams and ambitions. She acknowledged that this is a privilege that not everybody has.

Priyanka broke out after winning the Miss World crown in 2000. It opened the door for her in Bollywood, where she embarked upon a very successful career, quickly rising up the ranks before she made the decision in the mid 2010s to shift base to the US. She made her American acting debut with the now-cancelled series Quantico, and has since appeared in major films such as Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.

Up next, she’ll star in the romantic drama Love Again and the sci-fi film Ending Things. Priyanka will make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, in which she’ll star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.