Priyanka Chopra raises Rs 22 crore for India’s fight against Covid-19

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who started a fundraiser along with GiveIndia organisation, informed fans on Wednesday that she has managed to raise Rs 22 crore with the help of contributions made by her fans and people across the globe.

“Your contributions are making things happen. Here’s a quick update. With funds received so far, we have procured around 500 oxygen concentrators, which means providing more than 2500 patients with oxygen supply each month. Manpower for 10 vaccination centres, which will help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over a span of two months. 422 oxygen cylinders each of which has a capacity of 6000 litres of oxygen. Thank you to every single one of you who have donated and made these actions possible. Please know that you have helped save lives. With your support, we have now accelerated our fundraiser to Rs 22 crore,” Priyanka posted on her Instagram stories.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, several celebrities are doing their bit amid the pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan recently helped set up a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai with 25 bed-capacity and oxygen availability in Mumbai.

“After a trial run, the centre was up and running by 10 am on Tuesday, May 18. Mr Bachchan has donated the equipment and infrastructure for the facility and all necessary permissions have been granted by the BMC,” producer Anand Pandit said in a statement.

Big B has also donated around Rs 15 crore towards the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonu Sood, on the other hand, has constantly been replying to SOS tweets and messages on various social media platforms. On Monday, he thanked cricketer Karn Sharma for the latter’s support to his foundation. He wrote, “You have inspired the youth of the nation once again and people like you truly make this world a beautiful and peaceful place.”