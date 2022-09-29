scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra pushes daughter Malti Marie’s stroller in heels, on one of the world’s most expensive shopping streets. See pic

Priyanka Chopra went on a shopping spree with her toddler Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at New York's Fifth Avenue, also known as Millionaire's Row.

Priyanka Chopra- MaltiPriyanka Chopra is in New York with her eight-month-old daughter Malti. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is making sure that she gets to spend a lot of quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, after wrapping up most of her pending projects. She has shared a fun picture of herself with her eight-month-old, as the two went “walkin'” on one of the world’s most expensive shopping streets, New York’s 5th Avenue.

Priyanka is wearing a short white sweater dress, pushing Malti Marie’s stroller, in heels. Priyanka wrote, “Just two girls walkin’ 5th av.” Priyanka also visited Central Park with Malti Marie. The star shared a picture of their sunny stroll, and wrote, “It’s a walk in the park..❤️.” Priyanka said that this is their first trip together, and also posted a picture of them looking at the New York skyline.

Priyanka Chopra- Malti- 5th avenue Priyanka Chopra pushes Malti’s stroller in NYC’s 5th Avenue. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

In the picture, Malti Marie’s adorable feet are seen peeking out of the stroller, which is covered with a net. One can also see glimpses of a Prada store in the background. The upmarket shopping destination also houses showrooms for Gucci, Harry Winston, and others.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the golgappas at Sona with Nick Jonas: ‘Some of my favourites’

Priyanka was in New York to speak at the United Nations General Assembly as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also recently appeared on stage with her husband Nick Jonas at the Global Citizen Festival.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She also has It’s All Coming Back To Me and Farhan’s Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa wtih Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:00:54 am
