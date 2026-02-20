Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘pushed into’ looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: ‘I didn’t want to leave’

Priyanka Chopra shared that she felt limited in Bollywood and thus started looking for opportunities in Hollywood. 'I don't think I ever wanted to leave,' the Varanasi star accepted.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 12:37 PM IST
priyanka chopra leaving bollywoodPriyanka Chopra spoke about why she decided to leave Bollywood. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra started looking for opportunities in the US when she began her career as a musical artiste in 2012. While her musical career was short-lived, she soon started acting in Hollywood, first in television and then in the movies, and after about a decade and a half, Priyanka has established herself as a leading star. In a recent interview, when Priyanka was asked about her career in Hollywood, the actor said that she never wanted to leave Bollywood but was “pushed” into looking for opportunities outside of Hindi cinema because she felt limited here.

She told Firstpost, “I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to expand. I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste. I landed up working in America and now, I feel like, after almost 12 years or so, I am finding the momentum to pick and choose really amazing work and that’s not easy.”

Priyanka has not worked in any Hindi films since 2019’s The Sky is Pink and now, she is set to appear in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi. This will mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 8 years, but she has chosen a film in South instead of Hindi cinema. “I love my Indian films. I am really happy to be doing Varanasi back in India again and I would hate to have to choose between the two. I never have. I feel like I straddle both worlds and I enjoy working in both industries. They are both different to work with in many ways just as cultures are, but now, my brain can work in two different ways now so it’s really a unique, amazing, fun thing to be able to do,” she said.

In an earlier podcast with Dax Shepard, Priyanka had said that she was pushed in a corner by Bollywood stakeholders, nepotism and shrinking opportunities. “I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have the kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. There are multigenerational actors that get in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because the last one tanked. You have to hustle for it.”

She had accepted that some very important people in the industry had turned against her. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had beef with people, and again, I’m not good at playing the game. I was kind of just tired of the politics.”

Talking about her upcoming film The Bluff, Priyanka shared that she has done about 85 percent of her stunts in the film and shared that when one is doing stunts, they are bound to get injured. PC recalled preparing for this film while shooting for Heads of State and shared, “I had lots of cuts and scrapes and bruises all over me and I didn’t even know when I got them so that was just consistent. Your body would constantly be aching, my knee was busted. I fell on the floor once and got a big bruise, like a little anda (bump) on my head, so there were a few of these that went along but it’s the nature of the beast.”

She shared that she had splinters on her feet as she shot in many “real locations” without shoes. The film was largely shot in Australia so they also had snake wranglers on the set so they could catch the snakes on the set.

The Bluff also stars Karl Urban and has Priyanka playing a pirate in the 19th century.

