Priyanka Chopra: I would love to run for prime minister of India

Priyanka Chopra has been an advocate of social change ever since she won the Miss World way back in 2000. The Bollywood actor continues to support several initiatives to uplift women and children and works closely with the UNICEF too. But looks like she has bigger plans. While PeeCee has never really shown any political inclination, the actor recently said she won’t mind running for the position of India’s Prime Minister if it helps her bring about a change.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka shared she would be happy if any such opportunity came her way. She also added that her husband Nick Jonas should also run for the President of the US with the same motive.

“I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president. I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never,” Priyanka told The Sunday Times.

Priyanka Chopra also said she loves that Nick does not shy away from accepting that he is a feminist. “I married a feminist. He’s not afraid to use the word and I love that,” she said.

In the same interview, the Baywatch star recalled the time when her husband stood like a rock for her when a publication labelled her a “global scam artist”. She said, “I didn’t comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe (Jonas), Sophie (Turner) and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, ‘These b*******! How dare they?’ I thought, ‘I’m having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'”

Commenting on the criticism that she faced over her love-soaked posts on social media, Priyanka told Sunday Times, “Just because I’m famous, don’t I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it’s the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal.”