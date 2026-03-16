‘Free Palestine’: Priyanka Chopra looks on as Javier Bardem stuns Oscars 2026 stage with bold message

After making a stunning appearance on the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the stage at the 98th Academy Awards with Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem. The actors were on stage to present the Best International Feature Film Oscar. On the Oscars stage, Javier delivered a strong message, saying “No to War” and “Free Palestine,” and his words were met with loud applause. Priyanka smiled and nodded at Javier’s strong statement. The Indian actor then spoke about how cinema extends beyond borders and how good stories are never far away. She said, “Visceral and engrossing. They remind us that international is never truly far away.”

The Best International Feature Film nominations included The Secret Agent – Brazil, It Was Just an Accident – France, Sentimental Value – Norway, Sirât – Spain and The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia. Sentimental Value from Norway won the Oscar.

Javier Bardem says “no to war and free Palestine” at the #Oscars, earning a huge round of applause from everyone in the room. (via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/7p3whJzhbm — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the presenters, which included big Hollywood names like Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway and more. The The Bluff actor returned to present an award at the Academy Awards nearly a decade after her first appearance as a presenter.

Priyanka Chopra’s previous appearance at the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra had previously presented at the Oscars in 2016, when she handed the award for Best Film Editing to Margaret Sixel for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road. She shared the stage with actor Liev Schreiber during the presentation.

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Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars in 2016. (Photo: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars in 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

In 2017, Priyanka attended the Oscars ceremony while in 2021, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscars nominations for the year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations in 2021. (Photo: Oscars/YouTube) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations in 2021. (Photo: Oscars/YouTube)

The global star was also in the headlines for presenting an award at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. She had previously presented at the ceremony in 2017 as well. Over the years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood with projects such as Quantico and Citadel, along with films like Baywatch and The Bluff. Her growing global presence has also made her a regular at international award shows.

Her crossover into the international entertainment industry began with the American television series Quantico (2015), where she played FBI agent Alex Parrish. Following its success, she gradually expanded her Hollywood portfolio. She appeared in the action-comedy Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, and later featured in films such as The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and Love Again.

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Since then, Priyanka Chopra has become a familiar face on some of the world’s most prestigious red carpets, including the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival, and several other high-profile global events.