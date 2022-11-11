Priyanka Chopra prepares for daughter Malti’s first Christmas, shows off their X’mas tree at home: ‘Its beginning to look a lot like…’

After spending almost a week in Mumbai, Priynka Chopra reached home in Los Angeles on Thursday. Even as she shared photos with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, she revealed that Christmas has come early for their family.

After sharing a photo that showed the warm welcome she received at home, Priyanka has now given glimpses of how she’s preparing for the holiday season this year, Malti’s first Chirstmas. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories on Friday morning to show off a fully decorated Christmas tree that has been put up in her house. Along with the picture, she wrote, “It’s up! 🎄😍🔥🧿.”

Priyanka Chopra prepares for the holiday season. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram) Priyanka Chopra prepares for the holiday season. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

In another picture, the actor is seen cuddling with her daughter Malti in front of a fireplace as the mother-daughter duo are seen twinning in white outfits. Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Malti was born on January 15 this year, via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka visited India after a gap of almost three years. She was here to promote her hair care brand. The actor also travelled to Lucknow, where she stepped out for on field trips for UNICEF as their goodwill ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier in the day, she shared a photo of the three of them sprawled on the carpet, and captioned the picture with, “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿.” However, the actor and her husband have kept their daughter’s face hidden on social media to protect her privacy.