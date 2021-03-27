Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on sister Parineeti for her ‘hattrick’, says she is proud of her drive and hard work

Priyanka Chopra has praised her cousin Parineeti Chopra for her ‘hattrick’ on the screens. Parineeti has starred in three films — The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina — in 2021 so far and received appreciation for her performance in each project.

The Girl on the Train, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name, released in February. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar reunited Parineeti with Arjun Kapoor. In Saina, Parineeti essayed the role of star badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Priyanka tweeted, “Tisha… so proud of your drive, hard work and for pushing yourself as an artist. Lots of love and luck for #Saina #Hattrick @ParineetiChopra.”

Parineet quoted the tweet and wrote, “HATTRICK sounds so good mimi didi .. Finally ….. Thankyou so much. So grateful 🙏💕 @priyankachopra.”

Saina received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Saina 3 stars and wrote in her review, “But for all these little problems, including an initial clunky line about being a patriotic ‘Bharat ki beti’, a post-interval bit which threatens to sag, one ‘inspiring’ song, too much swelling background music (how else is a Bollywood movie to create drama?) as well as a little too much rah rah surrounding the subject (the time when the targets of Bollywood biopics can be shown warts and all is still a long way off), ‘Saina’ manages to be a proper sports movie, committed to the stretches which show the unstinting, relentless working up of blood, sweat and tears that go into the making of a winner, and the sacrifices those winners have to make to stay on top.”