Priyanka Chopra is ‘glowing in the sun’ as she poses at sprawling LA home, praises ‘desi representation’ in Bridgerton 2

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a bunch of vibrant new pictures from what looks like her Los Angeles house. She wore a bright yellow salwar suit, as the breeze blew around her. She was standing on the deck of her house, with the swimming pool just behind her, and the hills in the distance.

Priyanka has been stationed in Los Angeles for the better part of the year, after she welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas, via surrogate. Since then, the actor has been keeping a relatively low profile, appearing only for a handful of public events.

She captioned her new post, “When the sun hits just right..” Her fans loved her look. “Love this color combo! And you look so pretty! Glowing in the sun!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Kuch bhi ho jaye par indian chappal hi behtar lagta hai,” joked another.

Before this, Priyanka had also taken to her social media platforms to praise the recently released second season of Bridgerton, on Netflix. Giving a shoutout to the Indian representation in the new season, Priyanka wrote in a tweet an on Instagram Stories, “I have to say.. it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!” While the new season has broken viewership records (like the first), its representation of Indians has been roundly criticised.

I have to say.. it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!#representationmatters @shondarhimes @netflix @bridgerton pic.twitter.com/3nXPMDWvyn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 7, 2022

Priyanka was last seen as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next make her debut as a Hollywood lead in Text for You. She also has several other projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the assassin film Ending Things, her Bollywood comeback Jee Le Zaraa, and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic Sheela.