Inside Priyanka Chopra’s poolside birthday party: Actor thanks husband Nick Jonas for string quartet, Rs 1.31 lakh wine bottle

Actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked everyone, including husband Nick Jonas for their loving wishes on her birthday. She celebrated a quiet birthday in London, where she is shooting for her upcoming projects.

On Monday, PC shared several photos on Instagram and captioned her post, “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!”

Nick Jonas had also organised a performance by Manchester string quartet for her and Priyanka shared a video of this on her Instagram stories, thanking him for it. He also sent a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild to Priyanka Chopra, which is worth Rs 131,375 for a 750ml bottle.

It also happens to be and Nick and Priyanka’s engagement anniversary. Nick took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, “Three years ago today…” He added a ring emoji.

Priyanka wrote, “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She has several films in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a show with Mindy Kaling and a reality show with Nick.