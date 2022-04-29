Priyanka Chopra enjoys a ‘pool day’ in Los Angeles home, fans say ‘this woman just doesn’t age’

Priyanka Chopra on Friday posted a bunch of new pictures and videos of herself, enjoying a ‘self-care’ session at her sprawling Los Angeles house. Priyanka spent some alone time lounging in a pool and grooving to 90s hits. She played the opening notes of a handful of songs, and invited her fans to guess which ones they were.

Some of the songs that Priyanka played were the remixed versions of Bin Tere Sanam and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. “When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Fans took to the comments section to make guesses and shower the actor with appreciation. “Hahahaha the playlist 😍😍😍 forever groovy!” wrote Mushtaq Shiekh. Another fan commented, “This woman just doesn’t age. Skin is glowing. Pure perfection.” A third fan wrote, “Omg those are my fav songs.”

Priyanka has been stationed at her Los Angeles home, where she lives with her singer husband Nick Jonas. She and Nick welcomed their first child, reportedly a girl named Marie Malti Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year. While they haven’t released pictures or any other information about the baby, Priyanka requested privacy and stepped out of the limelight for some time. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Priyanka has several projects lined up. These include It’s All Coming Back to Me (previously titled Text For You), which marks her first Hollywood starring role; she will also be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel; Priyanka will make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and will star opposite Anthony Mackie in the hitman thriller Ending Things.