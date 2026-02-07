Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Priyanka Chopra picked the Jonas Brothers song that hit 400 million views; Nick Jonas reveals she is ‘really honest’ about her feedback
Nick Jonas said Priyanka Chopra is an important part of his creative process as she hears all of his music first and gives feedback.
Singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018, and soon after the Jonas Brothers got back together and ended their hiatus. Since then the three brothers have used the momentum of their solo careers to push the band forward. However, it seems that Priyanka, who has somewhat of a musical career herself, has more to do with husband Nick’s music than she has previously let on.
During a recent chat with Seth Meyers, Nick talked about his new album ‘Sunday Best’. During the chat, he recalled the early days of performing with his brothers, when the three of them could hardly find a venue to play. Nick revealed that because no one really knew them and they couldn’t play at clubs, the brothers had decided to play in shopping malls, because technically, the audience would already be there.
He said, “Well, we only played malls because we couldn’t get booked to play real shows. We were like, ‘Let’s find a place where people are already there.’ There was one instance in St Louis, and we reached the mall for a sound check at 7 am. Safe to say we had, like, 3 people who showed up for our show.”
When asked about Priyanka’s role in his music career and whether it is true that she listens to all songs first, Nick said, “She does, yeah. She’s incredible and really honest, which is important. She’s got a really good ear. She picked ‘Sucker’ long before I thought it would be a hit, and basically, I had this other song which I actually wrote about her. I was like, ‘This is the single, right?’ And she said, ‘No, it’s the other one,’ and she was right. She has been right about a lot of things.”
Seth joked with Nick and asked whether he panicked and told Priyanka that ‘Sucker’ was also about her, and he replied, “All my songs are about her.”
The song which Nick is talking about was one of the first hits that came out of the Jonas Brothers’ discography after their return. The music video featured the wives of all three brothers — Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner. It currently has 417 million views on YouTube.
