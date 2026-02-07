Priyanka Chopra picked the Jonas Brothers song that hit 400 million views; Nick Jonas reveals she is ‘really honest’ about her feedback

Nick Jonas said Priyanka Chopra is an important part of his creative process as she hears all of his music first and gives feedback.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 10:32 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasNick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra's involvement in his music career. (photo: Instagram/Priyanka)
Make us preferred source on Google

Singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018, and soon after the Jonas Brothers got back together and ended their hiatus. Since then the three brothers have used the momentum of their solo careers to push the band forward. However, it seems that Priyanka, who has somewhat of a musical career herself, has more to do with husband Nick’s music than she has previously let on.

During a recent chat with Seth Meyers, Nick talked about his new album ‘Sunday Best’. During the chat, he recalled the early days of performing with his brothers, when the three of them could hardly find a venue to play. Nick revealed that because no one really knew them and they couldn’t play at clubs, the brothers had decided to play in shopping malls, because technically, the audience would already be there.

ALSO READ: Bollywood rejected India’s first Cannes winner Neecha Nagar as it lacked songs; Mountbatten couldn’t believe France honoured the film

He said, “Well, we only played malls because we couldn’t get booked to play real shows. We were like, ‘Let’s find a place where people are already there.’ There was one instance in St Louis, and we reached the mall for a sound check at 7 am. Safe to say we had, like, 3 people who showed up for our show.”

When asked about Priyanka’s role in his music career and whether it is true that she listens to all songs first, Nick said, “She does, yeah. She’s incredible and really honest, which is important. She’s got a really good ear. She picked ‘Sucker’ long before I thought it would be a hit, and basically, I had this other song which I actually wrote about her. I was like, ‘This is the single, right?’ And she said, ‘No, it’s the other one,’ and she was right. She has been right about a lot of things.”

Seth joked with Nick and asked whether he panicked and told Priyanka that ‘Sucker’ was also about her, and he replied, “All my songs are about her.”

The song which Nick is talking about was one of the first hits that came out of the Jonas Brothers’ discography after their return. The music video featured the wives of all three brothers — Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner. It currently has 417 million views on YouTube.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
The Fall Off album review: J Cole doesn't want the throne; he wants to destroy it and no one can stop him
J Cole
Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra fails to deliver on its promise
vadh 2 review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
calorie deficit
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
Jim Fruchterman
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6
Rockstar GTA VI
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
calorie deficit
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement