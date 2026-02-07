Priyanka Chopra picked the Jonas Brothers song that hit 400 million views; Nick Jonas reveals she is ‘really honest’ about her feedback

Singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018, and soon after the Jonas Brothers got back together and ended their hiatus. Since then the three brothers have used the momentum of their solo careers to push the band forward. However, it seems that Priyanka, who has somewhat of a musical career herself, has more to do with husband Nick’s music than she has previously let on.

During a recent chat with Seth Meyers, Nick talked about his new album ‘Sunday Best’. During the chat, he recalled the early days of performing with his brothers, when the three of them could hardly find a venue to play. Nick revealed that because no one really knew them and they couldn’t play at clubs, the brothers had decided to play in shopping malls, because technically, the audience would already be there.