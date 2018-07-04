Priyanka Chopra news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Bharat. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Bharat.

After traveling all over the globe, Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City. Priyanka took a short break and visited India with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. The two arrived in Mumbai in a hush-hush manner but made their first appearance when PC took Nick out for dinner with her family members. Priyanka and Nick then left for Goa with a few friends.

At the Ambani engagement bash, the two arrived hand in hand. Nick spent some precious time with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra as well. Priyanka then traveled with Nick to Brazil where he was scheduled to perform.

Priyanka and Nick have not made any official statement about their relationship yet but fans have started calling them ‘Nickyanka’. There have also been reports suggesting their impending engagement by the end of this month.

Priyanka will next be seen in the Hindi film Bharat where she stars alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father.