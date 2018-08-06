Priyanka Chopra caught hooting and cheering for Nick Jonas at Singapore concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Singapore. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Singapore.

Nick Jonas performed at a music concert in Singapore last night, and Priyanka Chopra made sure to lend support to her rumoured boyfriend.

Photos and videos of our desi girl hooting and cheering for Nick are making the rounds on the internet. Not to miss, Priyanka also posted a photo on her Instagram story which was a list of performers including Nick. The photo also had a heart emoji on it.

Scroll to see all photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas’ Singapore concert:

Priyanka Chopra was seen taking photos and hooting as Nick Jonas performed. Priyanka Chopra was seen taking photos and hooting as Nick Jonas performed.

Priyanka Chopra was seen back stage before Nick Jonas’ Singapore concert. Priyanka Chopra was seen back stage before Nick Jonas’ Singapore concert.

Nick Jonas was also seen posing with Afgansyah Reza. Nick Jonas was also seen posing with Afgansyah Reza.

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo on her Instagram stories. Priyanka Chopra shared this photo on her Instagram stories.

Yesterday, two other videos of Priyanka and Nick went viral. While one video showed the duo at Singapore airport, another video showed Priyanka and Nick enjoying themselves at a nightclub.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend quality time together in Singapore, watch videos

According to a report by People.com, Priyanka and Nick got engaged on the eve of the Bollywood actor’s birthday. Nick, reportedly, shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for his rumoured lady love.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Hollywood flick Cowboy Ninja Viking, where she will be sharing screen space with Chris Pratt. The actor will also be seen in Hindi film The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd