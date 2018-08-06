Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Priyanka Chopra caught hooting and cheering for Nick Jonas at Singapore concert

Photos and videos of our desi girl Priyanka Chopra hooting and cheering for her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at his Singapore concert last night are making the rounds on the internet.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 6, 2018 10:15:47 am
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Singapore concert Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Singapore.

Nick Jonas performed at a music concert in Singapore last night, and Priyanka Chopra made sure to lend support to her rumoured boyfriend.

Photos and videos of our desi girl hooting and cheering for Nick are making the rounds on the internet. Not to miss, Priyanka also posted a photo on her Instagram story which was a list of performers including Nick. The photo also had a heart emoji on it.

Scroll to see all photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas’ Singapore concert:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Singapore concert Priyanka Chopra was seen taking photos and hooting as Nick Jonas performed. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Singapore concert Priyanka Chopra was seen back stage before Nick Jonas’ Singapore concert. Nick Jonas Nick Jonas was also seen posing with Afgansyah Reza. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Singapore concert Priyanka Chopra shared this photo on her Instagram stories.

Yesterday, two other videos of Priyanka and Nick went viral. While one video showed the duo at Singapore airport, another video showed Priyanka and Nick enjoying themselves at a nightclub.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend quality time together in Singapore, watch videos

According to a report by People.com, Priyanka and Nick got engaged on the eve of the Bollywood actor’s birthday. Nick, reportedly, shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for his rumoured lady love.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Hollywood flick Cowboy Ninja Viking, where she will be sharing screen space with Chris Pratt. The actor will also be seen in Hindi film The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

