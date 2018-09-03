Priyanka Chopra turns photographer for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas are vacationing near Mammoth Mountains in California. Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas are vacationing near Mammoth Mountains in California.

It is vacation time for Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas. The lovebirds are vacationing near Mammoth Mountains in California. While Priyanka shared a photo of the landscape on her Instagram story, and wrote ‘#Magical’, Nick too posted a click of himself on Instagram today.

Priyanka turned photographer for Nick on the vacation. Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, “A man and the mountains. 📷 @priyankachopra.” A fan page also features a photo of Nick’s house in Mammoth Mountains.

Newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be enjoying some time off from their busy schedules.

See recent photos shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

The couple was recently spotted at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. They were all smiles as they strolled through the city. Priyanka and Nick got engaged on August 18.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to finalise their wedding date. Madhu Chopra had clarified in a recent interview that the couple hasn’t decided on the date of their nuptials.

