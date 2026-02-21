Priyanka Chopra says ‘people need to relax on the PR’ as she admits to ‘bluffing’ herself to gain confidence

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff. After being one of the top actresses in Bollywood, Priyanka has been making waves in Hollywood by headlining several international projects. Recently, in an interaction, Priyanka admitted that she often has to “bluff herself” into feeling confident when she enters a room full of people she doesn’t know.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Speaking to India Today, Priyanka said, “If you’re bluffing yourself to gain confidence that is absolutely normal and it is human behaviour. We all do it. When you talk to yourself into something and give yourself extra boost of confidence that you needed. I have needed that my whole career. I would tell myself that ‘You own this room, Queen’. I don’t, but I tell myself that so I walk that way and feel that way because all of us get nervous in new environments and meeting you people.”