Priyanka Chopra says ‘people need to relax on the PR’ as she admits to ‘bluffing’ herself to gain confidence

Priyanka Chopra admitted that she often has to 'bluff herself' into feeling confident when she enters a room full of people she doesn’t know.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 10:36 AM IST
priyanka chopra leaving bollywoodPriyanka Chopra opens up exuding confidence. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff. After being one of the top actresses in Bollywood, Priyanka has been making waves in Hollywood by headlining several international projects. Recently, in an interaction, Priyanka admitted that she often has to “bluff herself” into feeling confident when she enters a room full of people she doesn’t know.

Speaking to India Today, Priyanka said, “If you’re bluffing yourself to gain confidence that is absolutely normal and it is human behaviour. We all do it. When you talk to yourself into something and give yourself extra boost of confidence that you needed. I have needed that my whole career. I would tell myself that ‘You own this room, Queen’. I don’t, but I tell myself that so I walk that way and feel that way because all of us get nervous in new environments and meeting you people.”

However, Priyanka admitted that giving yourself an extra boost of confidence does not mean bluffing the audience into believing something that you are not. She also quipped about how actors need to relax when it comes to PR-driven efforts aimed at establishing an image that is not true to their real selves. She said, “It’s okay to bluff to yourself as long as you’re not bluffing other people. I don’t think that you should make gains by portraying wrong version of yourself or trying to project something that you are not , like people need to relax on the PR.”

She further added, “Everybody has their own version of showing their best person. It is okay to have flaws and make mistakes. I am a sum of all the mistakes I have made, and I’m still proud of my younger self in getting me where I am today. Don’t build your life on bluffing other people.”

The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers and also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. Priyanka will also make her comeback to Indian films with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

