Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s ‘lovely night’ with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum

Priyanka Chopra recently rubbed shoulders with famous Hollywood personalities, including actors Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba. The gala dinner was also attended by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah. 

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra at the gala dinner hosted Sunday night. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra on Sunday partied with Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum. The stars were celebrating 25 years of  Anastasia Beverly Hills–an American cosmetics company–by their friend, businesswoman Anastasia Soare.

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram and posted a selfie featuring Priyanka, Jessica, Heidi and Anastasia. She captioned the photo, “We love you @anastasiasoare happy anniversary!!!⭐️”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, birth of daughter Malti Marie: ‘I had medical complications, this was a necessary step’

Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Such a lovely night.” The gala dinner was also attended by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra at the gala dinner. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Priyanka Chopra’s look at the party. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) peecee (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the science-fiction series Citadel, created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It would star Richard Madden as Citadel agent Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agent Nadia Singh. The global spy thriller’s Indian version stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will be directed Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Priyanka, who has a daughter Malti Marie with her pop star husband Nick Jonas, had recently opened up about about the trolling around her birth. The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via surrogacy.

“It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too,” Priyanka told British Vogue in a new interview.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in 2018 after knowing each other for over a year.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 09:25 IST
