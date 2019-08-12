She gaslit me, says Pakistani woman who heckled Priyanka Chopra at US event

A day after Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra was lauded for maintaining her composure after a Pakistani woman named Ayesha Malik accused the Bollywood star of “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”, Ayesha has shared her side of the story over a series of tweets.

At a Beautycon event in the US, Ayesha called The Sky is Pink actor a “hypocrite” for supporting the Indian Armed Forces in the follow-up of the Balakot airstrike in February this year, despite being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Ayesha Malik took to Twitter and posted a video to reveal how Priyanka turned the narrative against her, making her the “bad guy.”

She tweeted, “Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war.”

She further wrote, “It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.”

Sharing videos from the event, Ayesha Malik wrote, “Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army. “Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting”.”

Ayesha was referring to a tweet from Priyanka Chopra dated February 26 where she congratulated the Indian Air Force after Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan. “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces,” Priyanka’s tweet read.

In her reply to Ayesha Malik at the Beautycon event, Priyanka began by saying, “Whenever you are done venting!”

Priyanka continued, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”