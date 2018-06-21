Priyanka Chopra: Our feminity is our greatest strength

Priyanka Chopra says she is a big champion of women who take their destinies in their own hands. Priyanka Chopra says she is a big champion of women who take their destinies in their own hands.

At the recent Forbes Women’s Summit, actor Priyanka Chopra was the closing keynote speaker along with Indra Nooyi. In an interview before the summit, Priyanka spoke about how she feels close to a lot of people around the globe. Her being an immigrant in the US makes her relate with people who travel a lot and have settled in places that aren’t necessarily their hometowns. Her being a woman and that too, a woman of colour are big contributing reasons as to why she feels connected with a lot of her global audience.

“I’m fearless in the face of adversity when it comes to my work,” she says in the video. The actor also says that “ambition has no colour” and that it is her driven nature and will to accomplish her dreams that makes her connect with the women of the world.

Priyanka Chopra also talks about her process of picking a project. She asks herself “Would I want to watch it?” and then proceeds with her decision. Priyanka has not done any Hindi films since Jai Gangaajal and she expresses that it was hard to stay away from the 70 mm charm.

Over the years, Priyanka has extended her creative personality and the actor says that she is in a creative space right now and wants to explore more on the same. “Creativity cannot have a vertical,” she says. She talks passionately about how satisfying it is to create a project and see it come to life.

“I’m a big champion of women who take their destinies in their own hands,” says Priyanka. She talks about women achievers like Patty Jenkins and Reese Witherspoon and how much she appreciates their work.

Priyanka Chopra concludes by saying, “It is alright to be a fierce female achiever and yet be okay with being vulnerable. Our feminity is our greatest strength.”

