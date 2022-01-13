Priyanka Chopra opens up on having kids with Nick Jonas: ‘They’re a big part of our desire’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her plans of having a child in the near future.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka laughed at how her mother had “no hope” about her settling down. The actor also got candid about the next phase in her married life – motherhood. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” said Priyanka.

When Priyanka was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, Priyanka said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The two own a home in LA, though Priyanka keeps hopping between India and the US for work.

Priyanka, who was recently seen playing the role of Sati in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections, is now waiting for the release of her next project Citadel. The American show has been created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also features Eternals star Richard Madden.