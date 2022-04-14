Priyanka Chopra opens up about being a parent: ‘Will never impose my desires, fears’

Global star Priyanka Chopra has opened up about being a new parent. While speaking to social media star Lilly Singh, the actor talked about what kind of a parent she had, and what kind of a parent she wants to be. Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year via surrogacy.

During a conversation with Lilly about her book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape, Priyanka mentioned her thought process as a new parent.

The actor said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that. I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

While announcing the arrival of their baby, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Watch Video | Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas include sneaky kisses and special delicacies

Earlier, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when asked about starting a family with Nick, Priyanka had said, “You know, you want to make God laugh and tell her your plans and I am not the one who makes those plans, but yes absolutely, whenever it’s the right time, it’s something that we definitely want.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.