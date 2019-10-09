Priyanka Chopra reveals why she decided to produce The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The actor, during ABC’s show The View, spoke about why she decided to turn producer for the Shonali Bose directorial which also sees Priyanka playing the female lead.

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram profile with a caption that read, “Thank you to the incredible women of @theviewabc for having me on to discuss a film that is extremely special to me and very close to my heart. In theaters near you around the world, including the US and Canada, October 11 💗”

In the video, she says, “It made me so happy to go back to India with a film like this because it is based on a true life family. They find out about their daughter’s terminal disease when she is a year old and the couple decides that they are going to make her life joyous. Kids with SCID usually live upto five years but she (Aisha) lived till the age of 18 during which she also gave a TED Talk about happiness in the face of danger. So, the family was inspiring for me and that is the same reason why I decided to produce the film as these are the stories we need to tell to the world today.”

She also spoke about being married to Nick Jonas and how the two have been able to sustain their marriage despite staying away for work.

“Our work is always important to us. It is so amazing to have a partner who understands and respects that. Before we got married, I was shooting for Pink until 4 days to my wedding. My mom and Nick took care of everything. I just wore the dress and arrived. To have someone who understands my personal interests beyond him and I understand his makes it work. And thank god for video calling,” PeeCee said.

Talking about Nick’s health issue of Type 1 Diabetes, Priyanka shared, “Initially when we got married, I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped even when he was sleeping. He has this crazy discipline. I used to wake up to check if everything was alright for a very long time but he has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he has a crazy discipline about it. He lives the biggest life possible. He has not restricted himself doing anything. He plays sports, he is touring and leading an incredible life, which is so inspiring. When he had set up Beyond Type 1, his foundation, it was his way to show to people that they can live life to the fullest.”

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. The film releases on October 11.