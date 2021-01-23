Priyanka Chopra on spending time with Nick Jonas during lockdown: We still like each other

The White Tiger actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her latest film. She spoke about her lockdown time with husband Nick Jonas and also shared her opinion on the appointment of Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the United States.

As Stephen Colbert asked PeeCee about her ‘lockdown marriage’, she replied, “It’s good. We still like each other. Also, I think with our individual careers, I don’t think we would have spent six months with each other ever. So, that was really a blessing, and I am happy to be able to have that time with each other.”

Recently, Nick watched Priyanka’s movie The White Tiger and called it ‘unreal’. He also heaped praises on wife Priyanka as he found her performance ‘exceptional’. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and wrote, “This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it.” Priyanka thanked her husband and shared a picture of the wine bottle that Nick gifted her. “Best husband ever! I love you @nickjonas and the wine! I mean,” she wrote along with the photo.

During her interview with Stephen Colbert, Priyanka also shared how she felt when Kamala Harris was sworn in as the Vice President of America. She said, “It was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, from Prime Minister to Presidents…I would say, welcome to the club America. This is what governance should look like, and leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and is reflective of what the world really looks like.”