Priyanka Chopra to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: May life be everything you want it to be

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is on a vacation with Nick Jonas in Italy, took some time off to congratulate her sister-in-law Sophie Turner and brother-in-law Joe Jonas on their wedding. Priyanka shared a beautiful photo of Sophie and Joe from their wedding day on Instagram with a caption that read, “Truly the happiest people I know. May life be everything you want it to be. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

Earlier in an interview, Priyanka was all praise for Sophie and Danielle Jonas. “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle [Jonas] and Sophie [Turner], and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together,” Priyanka told Elle magazine.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is having time of her life with Nick. The two are exploring Tuscany, Italy. Recently, Nick shared a video on his social media handle where the couple could be seen dancing together to a soothing track against the backdrop of a beautiful view of Tuscany.

On the work front, Nick is waiting for the release of his American war film titled Midway, directed by Roland Emmerich. Another project that is in the pipeline for the singer-turned-actor is Jumanji: The Next Level where he reprises his role along with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and others.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, also starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles.