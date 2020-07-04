Priyanka Chopra remembers Saroj Khan: She defined an era of dancing with emotion and passion

Priyanka Chopra and legendary choreographer Saroj Khan collaborated for Agneepath (2012) song ‘Gun Gun Guna.'(Photo: YouTube, Express Archive) Priyanka Chopra and legendary choreographer Saroj Khan collaborated for Agneepath (2012) song ‘Gun Gun Guna.'(Photo: YouTube, Express Archive)

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Twitter remembering legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in Mumbai on Friday. In her post, Priyanka recalled the time when she got the opportunity to work with Saroj Khan in the Dharma Productions film Agneepath (2012).

The Bajirao Mastani actor called Saroj Khan an “institute that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion and passion.”

Priyanka shared, “Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people. To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. Gun Gun Guna Re… May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji… RIPSarojKhan”

Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lGo3CHWp8l — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 3, 2020

The ace choreographer, who has nearly 2000 songs to her credits, passed away in Mumbai on Friday following a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

