Priyanka Chopra on quarantine life: We’ve been very careful because Nick is diabetic and I’m asthmatic

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about life in quarantine. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachoprajonas)

In a recent interview with ETOnline, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her quarantine life. The star said that she and husband Nick Jonas have been taking all the Covid-19 precautions.

“We’ve been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 (diabetic), and I’m asthmatic. So, you know, we’ve just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it,” said the actor.

Priyanka Chopra, whose latest production Evil Eye hit Amazon Prime Video recently, said that she has not really taken a break from work during the lockdown, but has been producing “a bunch of work.” “I’ve been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick. But just the idea of tangibly being back on set is, like, crazy,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spoke about taking things a little slow and what she did not miss while observing the lockdown.

“Traffic. I don’t miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I’m actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has We Can be Heroes, The Matrix 4 and The White Tiger in her kitty.

