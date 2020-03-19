Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas: I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad

Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas is the life of the party just like her father. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas is the life of the party just like her father. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

A new podcast on Spotify, InCharge with DVF hosted by fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg recently featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. During the conversation, the 37-year-old actor opened up about her life – from her childhood to her moving to the US and marrying American singer Nick Jonas. Despite making a name for herself in the US, Priyanka feels she still has a long way to go before people recognise her for her craft.

When Furstenberg asked the Quantico actor where is she in life currently, she said, “I am at a pause and prep in life after getting married. I kind of took it a little bit easy. I just did one movie. I travelled a lot. Both our lives are so busy that we had to make an effort to spend enough time with each other. But this year is all about getting back into work and prep. I am doing some incredible things this year.”

Priyanka Chopra also defined the woman she wants to be right now. She said, “I do feel like there’s a lot I have to do in the US. I want my work to mean a lot more. And America, I don’t think has seen me do the kind of work and the body of work that I have had in India. So that’s something that I am striving for. I am doing some amazing work this year and producing some really cool things.”

Priyanka is working on a wedding comedy along with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. She and husband Nick Jonas has teamed up with Amazon Studios to produce a reality show about Indian weddings. And, the actor will play Maa Anand Sheela in upcoming Amazon Studios film Sheela to be directed by Barry Levinson.

Amid such a busy work schedule, Priyanka Chopra does make time for husband Nick Jonas as well. She told Furstenberg, “We make sure that we find time for each other because both of us have crazy careers right now. So we have to fly to each other wherever in the world we are. I go to his shows. He comes to my set. And it’s so refreshing and incredible to see a guy who Is confident enough in himself where he has the ability to say, ‘I will be the wind beneath your wings.'”

Praising Nick further, Priyanka added, “You end up marrying someone who is like your father and Nick is someone who is the life of the party just like my father. He will always have friends around him. He makes people laugh, is super thoughtful, conscientious and kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad. He feels empowered when he sees me empowered. That’s very rare.”

During the conversation, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her plans for the future. The actor shared that she plans to develop female-centric movies based on true stories. Priyanka also mentioned she wants to experience motherhood.

