scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Priyanka Chopra on Kamala Harris: In 10 days, America will be inherited by a positive example of leadership

Priyanka Chopra in an Instagram post expressed happiness over US Vice President–elect Kamala Harris having Indian roots and being a woman of colour.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 9:47:47 am
priyanka chopra lauds kamala harrisBesides her Indian fans, many celebrities appreciated Priyanka Chopra's post. (Photos: AP/File)

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday lauded US Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, calling her “a positive example of leadership”. Chopra in an Instagram post expressed happiness over Harris having Indian roots and being a woman of colour.

Sharing the cover page of Vogue’s latest special issue on Harris, Chopra wrote in the caption, “After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last!”

Besides her Indian fans, many celebrities like Ilfenesh Hadera and Tate Ellington John Cohen appreciated her post.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Also read |Priyanka Chopra Jonas denies flouting lockdown rules in London

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in The White Tiger, which will premiere on Netflix on January 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora: Celeb photos
10 celebrity pictures you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement