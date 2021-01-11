Priyanka Chopra on Kamala Harris: In 10 days, America will be inherited by a positive example of leadership

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday lauded US Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, calling her “a positive example of leadership”. Chopra in an Instagram post expressed happiness over Harris having Indian roots and being a woman of colour.

Sharing the cover page of Vogue’s latest special issue on Harris, Chopra wrote in the caption, “After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last!”

Besides her Indian fans, many celebrities like Ilfenesh Hadera and Tate Ellington John Cohen appreciated her post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in The White Tiger, which will premiere on Netflix on January 22.