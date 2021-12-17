Harnaaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe win makes Priyanka Chopra introspect: ‘She was born the year I won Miss World’

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, was quite impressed to see Harnaaz Sandhu being crowned Miss Universe this year. Harnaaz, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, won the honour 21 years after Lara Dutta brought home the crown in 2000.

On being told that Harnaaz ‘looked up’ to her, Priyanka said on The View, “It’s crazy, because I’m just trying to live my life to the best I can, and if this is the by-product, it’s great. You don’t walk outside and say that ‘I’m going to be an inspiration today…’ The funny thing about Harnaaz is–she’s so beautiful, and she was born the year that I was Miss World. That makes you think.” This led to much laughter, as the others said that Harnaaz had literally been looking up to Priyanka.

After Harnaaz’s Miss Universe 2021 win, an old video of her showering praise on Priyanka resurfaced online. “I love Priyanka. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless (sic). So I will always choose Priyanka,” she said.

Priyanka had congratulated Harnaaz and given her a shout-out on Instagram as well. Sharing a video of Harnaaz’s name being announced as the winner, Priyanka wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

During the course of the interview, Priyanka also laughed about roasting her husband Nick Jonas for a Netflix special, and how he was ‘so sweet’ about the whole thing. “He told me I was not mean enough, and rewrote some of my jokes for me!”

Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film The Matrix Resurrections, in which she plays the role of Sati.