Priyanka Chopra on her role in The Matrix Resurrections: ‘Just a small fish in a huge pond’

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who shared the first look from her film The Matrix: Resurrections yesterday, has called herself a ‘small fish in a big pond’. Priyanka had shared the trailer release date of the movie as well as a link to the teaser. She captioned the post, “Yep! it’s almost time to take that pill…Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST). Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours! #TheMatrixMovie @thematrixmovie.”

Television host Mini Mathur shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh my God @priyankachopra. This is so mad cool!! Can’t wait to see what you bring to this film!!” Resharing her post on Instagram Stories, Priyanka replied, “Just a small fish in a huge pond babe! But happy for the opportunity! The love!! @minimathur.”

Ahead of the launch of the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections on Thursday, Warner Bros launched a website, featuring an innovative look at the upcoming installment in the 22-year-old franchise. Each choice presents users with two different angles on what appears to be the central story in Resurrections—one is presented with a choice of a red pill, or a blue pill. Keanu Reeves’s Neo is seeing a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. However, things are about to be shaken up again when a man, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II enters Neo’s life and makes him see that his reality is just a mirage.

(Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra) (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

The fourth film is directed by Lana Wachowski, and is slated to release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix instalments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The Matrix: Resurrections features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.