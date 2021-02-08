Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas: Having an equal partnership is very important to us

After acting and executive-producing Netflix film The White Tiger and celebrating its success, global icon Priyanka Chopra is set to release her first memoir Unfinished. Priyanka has been busy promoting the book and interacting with media personalities and celebrities about the same. In a recent interview with the WSJ magazine, the actor shed light on her parents’ relationship, which influenced her marriage with American singing sensation Nick Jonas.

“Having an equal partnership is very important, and I have seen my and Nick’s parents have that. Your pride doesn’t come first. Your partner and being each other’s cheerleaders comes first. These are all the things that Nick and I naturally gravitated towards,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Jaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The actor also has the highly anticipated Matrix movie and Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in her kitty.