Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas: We are getting to know each other

Rumoured lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are quite serious about each other. According to a report by People.com, Priyanka recently confessed that she is getting to know the American singing sensation and that things are going quite well for them.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Priyanka said when asked about her recent trip with Nick to India.

The actor also said that Nick found the whole experience beautiful and really enjoyed himself. Both Priyanka and Nick were spotted holding hands during their visit to India. They also had a date night with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in Mumbai.

Here are a few photos of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked together in New York (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked together in New York (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly quite serious about each other (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly quite serious about each other (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holding hands in New York. (Photo credit: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holding hands in New York. (Photo credit: choprajonas/Instagram)

According to various reports, the two might even get engaged soon and make things official. As it is, the duo has been spotted wearing identical gold rings lately. Nick and Priyanka had first grabbed eyeballs when they had made a public appearance together at last year’s MET gala. Since then, the two have been spotted several times together. After their India trip had made headlines, Priyanka was seen cheering for rumoured beau Nick at Brazil’s recently held VillaMix Festival. The actor was seen taking photos of the singer as he took to the stage to thunderous applause.

But perhaps the first sign that things had taken a serious turn for the two was when Priyanka was photographed at Nick’s cousin’s wedding where she had gone as his date. Priyanka was caught in a light mood chatting with Nick’s friends and family at the social event.

