Priyanka on botched nose surgery: Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed quite a few things about her life in her memoir Unfinished. From how life was when she was in school to how things changed after she became Miss World in 2000, the 38-year-old actor has opened up about it all. She has also talked about her botched nose surgery, which was a major blow to her self-esteem.

In 2001, PeeCee had a “lingering head cold” which she assumed was just a “very bad sinus infection”. But, later it was diagnosed that the actor had a polyp in her nasal cavity and she had to undergo polypectomy to get it removed. However, the polypectomy went wrong.

“While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore,” the global star wrote in her book.

Priyanka Chopra was deeply affected by how different she looked after the surgery. She added, “Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow.” Things became difficult for the actor when people started calling her ‘Plastic Chopra’.

Finally, the Quantico actor got several corrective surgeries done and made peace with a ‘slightly different’ version of herself. She wrote, “While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I’ve gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I’ve made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me.”

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished hit the stands on Tuesday.