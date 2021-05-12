scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Priyanka Chopra on Billie Eilish’s magazine cover: ‘She looks unbelievable’

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Access Hollywood and spoke about Billie Eilish's latest magazine cover that created a buzz all over the world.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 8:38:51 pm
Billie Eilish, Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra heaped praise on Billie Eilish’s Vogue cover. (Photos: Billie Eilish/Instagram, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is still basking in the success of Netflix film The White Tiger, recently appeared on Access Hollywood and spoke about Billie Eilish’s latest magazine cover that created a buzz all over the world.

The magazine cover had the “Bad Guy” singer in a never-seen-before avatar that had fans cheering for her as it fell in line with her message of body positivity. Priyanka spoke about the cover and said, “Oh my gosh! I think I had to stop and stare for a second. She looks unbelievable. She is so beautiful.”

“Billie being herself in her glory, that’s what resonated with people is her being her best self and she looked amazing,” the actor added.

 

Priyanka Chopra shared in the interview that she has been in the UK for almost six months now.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming for Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel, which has been created by the Russo Brothers. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Joe Russo spoke about working with Priyanka and said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it.”

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka’s upcoming projects include Text for You and Matrix 4.

The Quantico star has been actively raising awareness regarding India’s depleting medical resources during the second wave of Covid-19.

